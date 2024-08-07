AI technology could help detect eye conditions in children

BOSTON - Smartphones could help identify eye disorders in children.

In a new study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers in China examined more than 1,400 facial photographs from nearly 500 children and developed an artificial intelligence model that can accurately detect three common pediatric eye conditions: myopia or nearsightedness, strabismus or "crossed eyes", and ptosis or drooping of the upper eyelid.

They say one day parents will be able to take photographs of their kids at home to screen for these eye issues and perhaps others, allowing for early treatment and intervention.