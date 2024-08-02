Aerosmith announces retirement from touring due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury

BOSTON - Massachusetts-based rock band Aerosmith has announced that they're retiring from touring and cancelling their farewell tour due to lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal injury.

"Heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision"

In a statement posted on social media, the band said, in part, "We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

Tyler sustained the vocal injury during a concert last September and initially said he wouldn't be able to sing for the next 30 days. But Aerosmith later had to announce that the tour would have to be put on hold because the injury was "more serious than initially thought."

The band was supposed to resume their farewell tour on Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh with stops after that in Philadelphia, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago and New York. They were also set to perform a "hometown show" last New Year's Eve at Boston's TD Garden to ring in the new year before it was cancelled due to Tyler's injury.

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true," the band continued in their statement.

What happens to my Aerosmith tickets?

The band said anyone who purchased concert tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. Those who bought their tickets through sites like StubHub or SeatGeek need to contact their point of purchase for more information.