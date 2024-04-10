Aerosmith announces new farewell tour dates after Steven Tyler's injury forced postponement

BOSTON - Aerosmith's farewell tour is back on. The iconic rock band from Boston announced it will continue its "Peace Out" tour this year, months after a vocal cord injury to lead singer Steven Tyler forced several concerts to be postponed.

New and rescheduled Aerosmith tour dates

The announcement includes some new concert dates in addition to a long list of rescheduled shows stretching into 2025.

The band will return to the stage to play their greatest hits on Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh for a newly added show at PPG Paints Arena with special guest Teddy Swims, and then play Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 23.

Aerosmith says a highlight of the tour will be a "special hometown show" on New Year's Eve at Boston's TD Garden. The band was supposed to ring in 2024 at the Garden before Tyler's injury.

Some of the rescheduled stops on tour include Dallas (Nov. 9), Denver (Nov. 18), San Francisco (Nov. 30), Los Angeles (Dec. 7), Detroit (Jan. 4), Chicago (Jan. 19) and New York (Feb. 23). Click here for a full list of dates for the tour, which will also feature special guests The Black Crowes.

Steven Tyler's vocal injury

The announcement from Aerosmith did not include an update on Tyler's health. The "Dream On" singer, who just turned 76 years old, had previously said he suffered vocal cord damage during a performance last September "that led to subsequent bleeding," and a doctor ordered him not to sing for 30 days.

After canceling a handful of shows, the band later postponed its farewell tour to 2024 because Tyler's injury was "more serious than initially thought" and included a fractured larynx.

Tyler posted to social media in late November that his throat was "on the mend." He shared a similar message earlier this year while hosting a Grammys viewing party in February. People magazine reported that he told attendees "My throat's been better, but it is on the mend."

Aerosmith began in Boston in 1970. The five original members - Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer and Tom Hamilton - lived together in an apartment in Allston. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.