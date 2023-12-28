Aerosmith reportedly looks to resume farewell tour in 2024 after injury to Steven Tyler

BOSTON - When will Aerosmith resume its farewell tour? The rock band from Boston was supposed to be playing a New Year's Eve show at the TD Garden, but that and other concerts have been postponed as Steven Tyler recovers from a vocal cord injury.

While there's still no makeup date for the canceled shows, guitarist Joe Perry told The Boston Globe in a story published Thursday that Aerosmith hopes to hit the road later in 2024.

"With any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24," Perry told the newspaper. "And there's always next New Year's Eve! Stay tuned for that."

Perry also told The Globe that Aerosmith is turning back the clock by working on remixes and alternate takes of its catalog - something Tyler was photographed working on recently.

Steven Tyler recovering from serious vocal injury

Lead singer Tyler sustained vocal cord damage at a September concert and at first he said he wouldn't be able to sing for the next 30 days. But Aerosmith later had to announce that the tour would have to be put on hold because the injury was "more serious than initially thought."

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a statement. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Shortly after Thanksgiving, the 75-year-old Tyler posted that his throat was "on the mend."

Aerosmith got its start in Boston in 1970 when all five original members of the band lived in an apartment on Commonwealth Avenue.