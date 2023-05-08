Outdoor New England adventures with Adventure East
Paid for by New England Chevy Dealers
An outdoor adventure company in Western Massachusetts dedicated to connecting you to the outdoors, Adventure East offers unique opportunities to explore the Connecticut River Valley. From canoeing and kayaking to hiking and cycling, their guided tours provide access to some of the most picturesque landscapes in all of New England. Check them out in the video above.
