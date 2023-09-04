Additional charges filed against Gerald Vick in connection with shooting near Caribbean Festival
DORCHESTER - A suspect arrested in connection with a shooting near Boston's J'ouvert parade and Caribbean Festival is now facing additional charges.
Gerald Vick is now facing multiple charges, including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder. Police said he was one of the shooters who exchanged gunfire during the parade last months. The shooting left eight people injured.
Vick is due in Dorchester District Court on Friday.
