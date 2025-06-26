Adam Sandler bringing "You're My Best Friend" comedy tour to Boston

New Hampshire native Adam Sandler is going on a North American comedy tour this fall, and one of his stops will be in Boston.

The "You're My Best Friend" tour comes to the TD Garden on Sept. 30. No performances are scheduled in New Hampshire, but he is making another stop in New England at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Sept. 26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon, but a pre-sale is already underway.

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian is starring in "Happy Gilmore 2," which comes out on Netflix in July. He also released a comedy special on the streaming service last year called "Adam Sandler: Love You."

Adam Sandler's New England roots

Sandler was born in New York City but grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and the 58-year-old has maintained close ties to New England over the years. In 2020 he brought "60 Minutes" to his childhood home in Manchester, which he said still looks the same as it did when he was a kid. His mother still lives in Manchester.

Two years ago, Sandler returned to his old stomping grounds at Webster Elementary School and played with a group of kids on the playground. He was later spotted taking pictures with fans at the Mall of New Hampshire.

Some of Sandler's most popular movies have been filmed in Massachusetts. "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2" were shot on the North Shore, and the 2020 horror comedy "Hubie Halloween" was filmed in Salem.