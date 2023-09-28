Adam Sandler stops at Manchester, New Hampshire school to play with students

Adam Sandler spotted at New Hampshire playground

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Adam Sandler was back to school on Tuesday, returning to his old stomping grounds at a New Hampshire playground.

The Hollywood actor dropped by Webster Elementary School, which he attended himself, and played with a group of kids.

Adam Sandler stopped into the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. Lauren Foucher

Sandler was also spotted at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, where he took photos with several fans.

Adam Sandler's mother, Judy, still lives in Manchester. In 2020, Sandler showed 60 Minutes around his mother's home, which he said looks the exact same as when he was a child.