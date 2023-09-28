Watch CBS News
Local News

Adam Sandler stops at Manchester, New Hampshire school to play with students

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Adam Sandler spotted at New Hampshire playground
Adam Sandler spotted at New Hampshire playground 00:15

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Adam Sandler was back to school on Tuesday, returning to his old stomping grounds at a New Hampshire playground.

The Hollywood actor dropped by Webster Elementary School, which he attended himself, and played with a group of kids.

split-pic-template-18.jpg
Adam Sandler stopped into the Webster School in Manchester, New Hampshire. Lauren Foucher

Sandler was also spotted at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, where he took photos with several fans.

Adam Sandler's mother, Judy, still lives in Manchester. In 2020, Sandler showed 60 Minutes around his mother's home, which he said looks the exact same as when he was a child. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.