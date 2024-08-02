Abreu has 2 go-ahead hits, Red Sox beat Rangers 11-6

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas - Wilyer Abreu put Boston ahead to stay with an RBI single after his earlier two-run homer, Nick Sogard had a two-run single for his first big league hit and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 on Friday night.

Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers also went deep for the wild card-chasing Red Sox, who have won consecutive games for the first time since before the All-Star break. They are 5-8 in that stretch and remained two games behind Minnesota for the AL's third wild card.

Corey Seager hit two solo homers, added a sacrifice fly and scored three of the Texas runs. Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras also had long balls.

All four Texas homers came off starter Kutter Crawford (7-8), who struck out five and walked one in 5 1/3 innings. Rangers right-hander José Ureña (3-6) allowed seven runs and eight hits pitching into the fifth.

The reigning World Series champion Rangers have lost three games in a row, and six of seven, since a five-game winning streak that got them within a game of .500 - they haven't had a winning record since 24-23 on May 18, and have been in third place in the AL West since June 20.

Seager put Texas up 1-0 in the first before Abreu's two-run shot in the second. After Taveras and Seager homered for a 3-2 lead in the third, the Red Sox responded with a four-run fourth.

Boston's big inning began with four consecutive hits, with Connor Wong's RBI single tying the game before Abreu followed with his. They both scored on a sharp liner to right by Sogard, the 26-year-old second baseman who made his MLB debut after being called up Wednesday.

Rafaela homered in the sixth and Devers hit his 25th in the ninth off Andrew Chafin, who made his first appearance for the Rangers since his trade from Detroit on Tuesday.

DOUBLING UP

The Rangers turned double plays in three consecutive innings. That included Ezequiel Durán making a catch in right field and then throwing out Tyler O'Neill trying to advance to third base to end the fifth inning. Manager Bruce Bochy said struggling slugger Adolis García was given an extra day off while he's working on things trying to get on track. García is hitting .210 overall with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs, but has hit .177 over the last 74 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Chris Martin (right elbow inflammation) is expected to throw a bullpen session Saturday, and could then go on a minor league rehab assignment. He last pitched July 3. ... RHP Kenley Jansen tweaked his back in his last appearance Wednesday, but manager Alex Cora said before the game that the closer was "doing OK, ready to go." Jansen was warming up before Boston scored two runs in the ninth inning.

Rangers: Three-time Cy Young Award winner and active career strikeout leader Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right shoulder fatigue. ... Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is set to throw another bullpen Saturday. If all goes well, he could then face hitters for the first time since his elbow surgery last June.

UP NEXT

All-Star right-hander Tanner Houck (8-7, 2.79 ERA) pitches for Boston on Saturday night. The Rangers hadn't announced their starter.