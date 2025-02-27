Abdul Carter, potential No. 1 pick, dealing with right foot injury ahead of NFL Draft

What can Patriots do with fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

What can Patriots do with fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

What can Patriots do with fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

If you are a fan hoping star Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter falls past No. 1 in the upcoming NFL Draft, the latest news regarding Carter's health could be of significance.

Carter is believed to be under consideration by multiple teams within the top five of the draft, including the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots among others.

According to multiple reports on Thursday, Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot and was originally told he would have to make a decision on whether or not to have surgery.

Abdul Carter injury latest

Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that there were mixed opinions on whether surgery would be needed.

Later Thursday morning, Rosenhaus told Schefter that after additional scans on his foot, Carter will not have surgery and will work out for teams at his pro day at Penn State on March 28.

"I couldn't be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he's drafted. He will put on a show at his pro day," the agent told Schefter.

Where will Abdul Carter be drafted?

Most mock drafts have Carter getting snagged before the Patriots make their selection at No. 4 overall. It is widely believed the Tennessee Titans will opt not to take a quarterback with the top pick, and will instead take Carter.

It's not clear if potential injury concerns would change that.

"There's a handful of players, anytime that you're at the top of the draft, that you would deem generational talents, and we certainly feel that way this year as well," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters this week at the NFL Combine, via NFL.com.

Carter confirmed to reporters that he met with new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel this week in Indianapolis.

"Very serious, very upfront guy. But he's all about his business, which is what I like. He was really straight forward with me. I feel like I like him," Carter said in response to a question from ESPN's Mike Reiss.