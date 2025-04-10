Abdul Carter visiting with Patriots on Monday, according to report

Why did the New England Patriots essentially give away quarterback Joe Milton?

Why did the New England Patriots essentially give away quarterback Joe Milton?

Why did the New England Patriots essentially give away quarterback Joe Milton?

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter will make his final pre-draft visit next week and it will reportedly be with the New England Patriots. The Patriots will host Carter for a Top 30 visit on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Carter is one of the top players available in the 2025 NFL Draft, but until recently he wasn't expected to be around when New England picks fourth overall. However, several recent mock drafts have Carter falling to the Patriots on April 24.

The visit with the Patriots will be Carter's final one of the pre-draft process. He is meeting with the New York Giants (who own the third overall pick) on Thursday, after previously meeting with the Tennessee Titans (picking first overall) and Cleveland Browns (second overall).

The Titans are expected to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top pick, but then it's anyone's guess how the rest of the first round will shake out.

Who is Abdul Carter?

Carter is a stud defensive end and the best pass rusher in this year's draft. He had an incredible 2024 season for the Nittany Lions when he racked up 12 sacks, a pair forced fumbles, 68 tackles, and led college football with 24 tackles for a loss.

Carter's big numbers earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors, and he was also a unanimous All-American. Over 42 games in his three seasons at Penn State, Carter recorded 23 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, 172 combined tackles (104 solo, 68 assists), an interception, 13 passes defended, and five forced fumbles.

Carter was once seen as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a stress fracture was found in his right foot ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine. He also elected not to work out at Penn State's Pro Day while rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered in the postseason. We'll see if either of those ailments hurt his case on draft day.

While the Patriots have a glaring need at left tackle and could use some more talent at wide receiver, landing Carter fourth overall would be a huge addition to a revamped New England defense. Carter should fit perfectly into Mike Vrabel's new defensive system along with newcomers Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, and Harold Landry III.