Patriots Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Could Abdul Carter fall to New England at No. 4?

The NFL Draft is now just two weeks away, and for a while the news wasn't getting any better for the New England Patriots. With the fourth overall pick seemingly losing value by the day, New England's meaningless Week 18 win over the Bills in January was really starting to loom large again.

We've known for about a month that Cam Ward will likely go No. 1 to the quarterback-needy Titans. The Browns are still in need of a quarterback, but the expectation has been that Cleveland will draft Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter or Colorado defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Whichever of those two aren't drafted by the Browns will likely be taken by the New York Giants at No. 3.

The best-case scenario for the Patriots has always been Ward and Colorado quarterback Shaduer Sanders both going in the top three, leaving either Carter or Hunter for New England. But as the draft draws closer and Sanders' stock falling, it didn't seem like the cards were going to fall in New England's favor.

Or will they? Something has shifted among the draft experts over the last week, and Carter is now dropping to the Patriots in several mock drafts. He's been dealing with a foot injury since the combine, but now the guy once thought to be the best overall talent in the draft is falling down the board -- right to the Patriots.

It's unclear what is causing this drop for Carter, and if the Patriots are part of the camp that is now a little iffy on the prospect. But having Carter land on their laps would be a pleasant surprise for New England come April 24 in Green Bay.

When Carter doesn't fall in the mocks (or the Patriots opt to pass on the pass-rushing extraordinaire), LSU tackle Will Campbell remains a hot pick for New England.

Here's a look at who the mockers have the Patriots drafting in the latest Mock Draft Roundup:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

With Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter unavailable, the Patriots could listen to trade offers in case a quarterback-needy team wanted to jump on Shedeur Sanders. I'm not projecting trades here, but even if I were, there's a good chance New England might just stand pat and take Campbell. The Patriots allowed pressure on a league-worst 39.4% of their dropbacks last season, and Drake Maye is entering his first full season as the starting quarterback. They have to be better in pass protection.

Campbell would slide in at left tackle. I'm not overly worried about his 32⅝-inch arms; he plays longer than that. Campbell can land a quick first punch and use his great overall technique and agility to keep pass rushers at bay. He has 38 games of experience, and pairing him with new right tackle Morgan Moses would buy Maye more time in the pocket.

Previous pick: Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Colorado

Kiper has Carter going third to the Giants. He went two rounds in his latest mock draft, and has New England taking Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III at No. 38 overall:

After improving the protection in Round 1 with Will Campbell, the Patriots could look for playmakers on Day 2. Burden's stat line wasn't as impressive in 2024 as it was in 2023 -- he went from 1,212 yards to 676 -- but he's explosive and elusive with the ball in his hands. His skill set would be a good complement to new signee Stefon Diggs.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: MOCK TRADE WITH BEARS

In Wilson's trade, the Patriots trade back with the Bears, sending the No. 4 pick (used to take Carter) to Chicago for picks No. 10, No. 41, and a 2026 third-round pick. With the 10th pick, Wilson has New England drafting Campbell:

Campbell has been incredibly consistent throughout his LSU career. He's gotten questions about his 33-inch arm length but just as he told reporters at the combine, I'd also encourage skeptics to go watch the tape.

Wilson previously had the Patriots drafting Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the fourth overall pick, but now has him going ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints. Wilson made three rounds worth of picks in his latest mock, and has the Patriots drafting Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon at No. 38, UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier at No. 41, Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins at No. 69, and SMU running back Brashard Smith at No. 77.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

The Patriots consider Will Campbell but new head coach Mike Vrabel tips the scales toward Carter.

Previous pick: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

Trapasso has the Patriots addressing the offensive line in the second round, taking Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery with the 38th overall pick. He has New England drafting Washington State receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 and Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom at No. 77 in the third round.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

In an ideal world, New England would be able to trade back a bit and still get the left tackle of the future. There is not going to be a rush to climb the draft order with Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter off the board, however.

Previous pick: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Edwards has Carter going third to the Giants.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

He might never be an All-Pro player, but the Patriots need a left tackle. Campbell has a guard look to me, but for the Pats he would be their starter on the left side. Think a Matt Light type of career.

Previous pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Prisco also has Carter going third to the Giants.

Chad Reuter, NFL Network: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

Mike Vrabel already added pieces to the defensive front in free agency, but he can't pass up one of the elite talents in the class.

Reuter mocked the first five rounds of the draft, and has New England taking Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons at No. 38, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson at No. 69, California cornerback Nohl Williams at No. 77, Utah State receiver Jalen Royals at No. 106, and Oregon State center Joshua Gray at No. 144.

Rhett Lewis, NFL Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Upgrading the offensive line and protecting Drake Maye should be of the highest priority for the Patriots. Mike Vrabel apparently isn't hung up on Campbell's suboptimal arm length, and the LSU tackle could immediately become New England's best O-lineman.

Lewis has Carter going third overall to the Giants.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

Carter's foot situation certainly complicates matters, though I wouldn't rule him out as a top-three selection here. If he's healthy, Carter has a chance to be the best pro in the class. Foot injuries are scary, however.

Baumgardner has the Patriots drafting Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery with the 38th overall pick, Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley at No. 69, and Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor at No. 77.

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

The Patriots would love to add to their offensive line and weapons this draft, but Carter is too good of a talent to pass up. Along with new additions Milton Williams and Harold Landry III as well as returning players Christian Barmore (hopefully healthy now) and Keion White, Carter would help turn this Patriots front into a formidable one, with a nice collection of different skill sets to work with, too.

Previous pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

This is the best case for New England. With the Giants already having two high-end pass-rushers and maybe some concern about Carter's health, the Patriots get the chance to get the highest-rated player on most boards. Carter's upside is that of a perennial Pro Bowler.

James Foster, The 33rd Team: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

If Armand Membou had any experience at left tackle, this would be one of the easiest picks in the entire draft. Membou is the best offensive lineman in the class, but in his 2.5 years as a starter, all of his snaps have been at right tackle.

His private workout will be critical to determine if he's comfortable switching sides, but in this scenario, he is, and New England secures their franchise left tackle.

Foster has Carter going second overall to the Cleveland Browns, while Travis Hunter lands with the Giants at third overall.