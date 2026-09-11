25 years after 9/11, Massachusetts to mark attacks with statewide moment of silence and "Tribute in Light"

Massachusetts is marking 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a statewide moment of silence on Friday and special tributes that include illuminating Boston buildings in remembrance of the tragedy.

Gov. Maura Healey said she is directing flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff. She's also "calling on residents, schools, businesses and organizations to observe a statewide moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, September 11, marking the time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center."

Reading of the names

After the moment of silence, there will be a reading of the names on the State House front steps of the 206 people from Massachusetts who were killed in the attacks.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.

The two planes that terrorists hijacked and flew into the World Trade Center, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, both took off from Logan Airport in Boston.

Madeline Amy Sweeney Award

Every year on 9/11, the Madeline "Amy" Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery is awarded inside the State House to a local resident. Last year's recipients were Jesse Winocour and Jason Papa, two Everett Department of Public Works employees who rushed into a burning home to save 14 people from a fire.

Sweeney was a flight attendant from Acton working on Flight 11. She contacted the airline's ground crew with information about the hijackers just minutes before the plane crashed into the World Trade Center.

Tribute in Light

The State House will be lit up with red, white and blue colors on the evening of 9/11.

Several other Boston landmarks will be lit up in "Memorial Blue" as part of a worldwide "Tribute in Light" that represents the clear blue sky over New York City on the morning of 9/11.

Participating buildings include the JFK Presidential Library, the Prudential Tower, Fenway Park, South Station Tower, The Hub on Causeway, the Hynes Convention Center, State Street - One Congress and the old Hancock Building.

A 9/11 tribute featuring twin light beams on the summit of Mount Washington may also be visible in parts of Massachusetts, organizers say.

Boston 9/11 events

At 11 a.m., there will be a rededication of the 9/11 memorial at Boston's Logan Airport.

Travelers look at the 911 memorial at Logan Airport on Sunday, September 10, 2017. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A wreath-laying for families who lost loved ones in the attacks will be held at Boston Public Garden at 1 p.m. in the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance.

The American Red Cross is hosting its annual Day of Remembrance blood drive all day at Fenway Park.

At 3:30 p.m. in Ashburton Park at the State House, the annual Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial ceremony will honor the first responders who gave their lives trying to help others in the attacks.