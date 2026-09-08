Mount Washington 9/11 tribute to feature twin light beams visible from over 100 miles away

A 9/11 tribute on New Hampshire's Mount Washington will be visible from more than 100 miles away, organizers of "The Honor Summit" say.

The installation will feature "two huge LED light beams" that project 3 miles into the sky from the top of the 6,288-foot peak. It is similar to the New York display that resembles the World Trade Center Twin Towers that were destroyed in the attacks 25 years ago.

The lights will be on from Sept. 9 through Sept. 12, giving people a chance to see them even if some days are cloudy.

"From the highest peak in the Northeast, two ascending pillars of light become a beacon of unity, resilience, and gratitude - four nights when the nation rises together to remember, honor, and reflect," organizers said in a statement.

The blue beams will be visible from within a 135-mile radius around the summit on a clear night, according to organizers. Boston is just about 132 miles from the summit. Other cities within the radius include Concord, New Hampshire; Portland, Maine and Burlington, Vermont.

The light beams will be visible within a 135-mile radius, organizers say. CBS Boston

The Mount Washington Auto Road is taking people up the mountain in vans for a guided tour and a closer look at the lights. Tickets are currently sold out, but there is a waitlist. The public is not allowed to drive up the mountain on their own those nights.

The Honor Summit website has a list of viewing spots that include scenic overlooks and other public spaces where the lights may be visible, mostly in New Hampshire and Maine.

The Granite Springs Foundation, which is organizing the installation, says it's a tribute to the "veterans, firefighters and first responders whose courage continues to guide the U.S." Donations made in connection with the Honor Summit are going toward organizations that connect veterans with mental health resources.