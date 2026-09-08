Welles Crowther, remembered as "Man in the Red Bandana," posthumously receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Welles Crowther, the Boston College graduate remembered as "The Man in the Red Bandana," was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his heroism during the Sept. 11 attacks.

Nearly a quarter century after a day "etched forever into the memories of Americans," Mr. Trump honored the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on Tuesday by vowing to "never forget."

The event at the Ellipse was spearheaded by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and showcased a massive, 21-foot, nearly 17,000-pound steel beam recovered from the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, which had traveled for months across the country as part of the Steel Across America tour.

Mr. Trump noted that the Sept. 11 attacks were one of few moments in history that "divide time into really what came before" and after.

During his remarks, Mr. Trump paid particular tribute to two men who died in the attacks: Jeffrey Palazzo, a New York City firefighter, and Welles Crowther, a young equities trader who became known as the "man in the red bandana" after rescuing several people in the attacks.

Alison Crowther, the mother of Welles Crowther, known as the "Man in the Red Bandana" who died in the 9/11 attacks, gives U.S. President Donald Trump a red bandana at a ceremony on Sept. 8, 2026. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mr. Trump said the U.S. Coast Guard will commission a new fast-response cutter this weekend in New York in honor of Palazzo, a Coast Guard reservist who was working out of Staten Island's Rescue Squad 5 when he responded to the attacks 25 years ago.

And the president recognized Crowther, also a volunteer firefighter, by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Crowther's mother, Alison, and sister, Paige, accepted the award, which is considered the nation's highest civilian honor.

In 2001, at age 24, Welles Remy Crowther was working as an equities trader in the South Tower. Alison Crowther

Crowther is a Nyack, New York, native who is now memorialized on the Boston College campus at the school's 9/11 memorial.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, survivors described being led through smoke and flames by a man who was wearing a red bandana over his face. The description of the red bandana eventually helped identify Crowther as the person credited with helping save as many as 18 lives before the South Tower collapsed.

Each year, Boston College honors Crowther during its Red Bandana football game, featuring special uniforms and other tributes. This year's game will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, as the Eagles host Rutgers.