Sweeney Award for bravery presented to Marine veteran who helped stop Memorial Drive shooting

The Madeline "Amy" Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery, presented every year on 9/11 in Massachusetts, was awarded Friday to a Marine veteran who helped stop the Memorial Drive shooting in Cambridge this May.

The award is named for the Acton flight attendant who was working on American Airlines Flight 11. She relayed critical information about the terrorists and the hijacking to authorities on the ground before the plane crashed into the World Trade Center.

This year's recipient, U.S. Marine veteran T.J. Swenson Jr., was recognized "for his extraordinary actions to protect others" during the shooting rampage, Gov. Maura Healey said.

"In a terrifying and rapidly unfolding situation, he put himself at risk and helped protect the people around him until first responders arrived," Healey said in a statement. "His courage, selflessness and willingness to act represent the very best of Massachusetts, and I'm proud to honor him with an award that carries Amy Sweeney's legacy forward."

Investigators have said a Marine veteran and a Massachusetts State Police trooper opened fire on the alleged gunman to bring the May 11 shooting spree to an end. Tyler Brown is accused of randomly firing up to 60 shots at passing cars, critically injuring two men.

The governor's office said Swenson immediately recognized the danger that day, warned people to get to safety and helped protect the public until first responders arrived.

"T.J. Swenson's actions remind us that ordinary citizens are still capable of extraordinary acts of bravery," Public Safety and Security Sec. Gina Kwon said. "In risking his own life to save complete strangers, he has honored the legacy this award was created to preserve."

Last year's Sweeney Award went to two Everett Department of Public Works employees who rushed into a burning home to save 14 people.