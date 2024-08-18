5 people shot during gathering after Dominican Day Festival in Boston

ROXBURY - Five people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night near Franklin Park in Boston at a gathering following the Dominican Day Parade and Festival.

Police said they heard multiple gunshots go off on Circuit Drive in Roxbury just before 9 p.m. where there was a large crowd gathered. Five victims, three men and two women, were found and taken to the hospital. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made. Boston Police Commissioner Michael called the shooting "senseless" after a successful parade Sunday.

"Sometimes, it's really hard to prevent when someone's hellbent on doing something stupid," said Cox. "The fact is we have many officers in the park. As a matter of fact, we were actually in the process of helping people make it onto the rest of their evening when this happened. So again, we need the public's support on this, holding these people accountable is one good way of making sure this individual doesn't do anything like this again."

Cox is asking for anyone with video of the shooting or anyone with information to contact police.