Rain forces some towns to reschedule 4th of July fireworks

BOSTON - The stormy weather forecast has forced some communities to postpone their Fourth of July celebrations.

Andover, Gloucester, Lynn and Swampscott have all postponed their fireworks shows scheduled for Monday night.

Lynn and Swampscott have been rescheduled to July 5.

Andover will now have fireworks on July 6.

Gloucester's celebration has been moved to July 8.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 5:56 AM

