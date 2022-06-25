Watch CBS News
4 pets killed by fire in Dighton

DIGHTON -- Four pets were killed in a fire in Dighton Friday. Firefighters responded to Elm Street around 4:20 p.m. to find a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly even though it was difficult to establish a water supply given the trailer's distance from the road and the lack of fire hydrants in the area, the Dighton Fire Department said. 

No people were hurt. 

Berkley, Rehoboth, Swansea, and Somerset crews provided mutual aid. A Providence canteen truck also responded to the scene.

It's unclear what caused the fire. 

