What to know about the 4 Nations Face-Off, with Bruins well-represented and title game in Boston

BOSTON -- The NHL is on a break and will not host an All-Star Game this year. Instead, hockey fans get to see four countries battle for international bragging rights in the first 4 Nations Face-Off, which will wrap up next week in Boston.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will put the best NHL players from four countries -- Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States -- against each other in a round-robin tournament. It starts Wednesday night in Montreal, and will wrap up with the a one-game title bout at TD Garden next week.

The biggest difference between the 4 Nations Face-Off and the NHL All-Star Game? Bruins captain Brad Marchand says players are extremely motivated to win this new tournament.

"When we're going up against each other, it's not going to be that All-Star mentality. You're trying to win," said Marchand, who is on Team Canada. "You feel the weight of the entire country on your shoulders. You may never have the opportunity to put that jersey on again, so you want to make the most of it."

What is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best tournament featuring NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. Teams representing Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the US will be made up of 23 stars of the NHL (13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies) and will play three tournament games.

Those three games will come in a round robin format, with teams receiving three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for a loss in overtime/shootout, and zero points for a loss in regulation time.

After each team plays those three games, the two teams with the best record will square off in a one-game Final. All games will be played with NHL rules.

When is the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston?

The first four games of the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal between Feb. 12-15:

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

The tournament will then shift to TD Garden in Boston. The home of the Bruins will host a double-header of tournament games at the beginning of next week.

Monday, Feb. 17 at TD Garden

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m.

The Garden will then host the Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 20, with the puck dropping on that title match at 8 p.m.

The festivities will arrive in Boston this weekend though, with the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village opening Saturday at City Hall Plaza. The village will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 17. There are no tickets required and it's free for anyone, giving fans a chance to check out exhibits, participate in hockey skills competitions, take pictures with the Stanley Cup, and enjoy some autograph sessions.

Which Bruins are playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off?

There will be four Bruins players skating for their country in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and two of them are on the United States roster. Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy is an alternate captain for the US, while Jeremy Swayman is one of the three goaltenders along with Connor Hellebuyck (Team USA's projected starter) of the Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Stars.

McAvoy, who has practiced next to Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski on the Team USA's second defensive pairing, said he had "goosebumps" when talking about the 4 Nations Face-Off last week.

"Everything around this tournament has brought on a lot of emotions just because I take so much pride in it," he told NHL.com. "These are things you dream of. There's really no other way to explain it."

McAvoy will be playing for former Bruins player and head coach Mike Sullivan, who is not only the head coach of Team USA, but the Boston defenseman's father in-law. This will be the first time that McAvoy gets to play for Sullivan.

"Really it's something that none of us ever could have dreamed of. There's no crystal ball that would have shown us that," said McAvoy. "It's just amazing and I know the pride that I've seen in my wife and just how proud she is of her dad and of me and it's just extremely special."

Marchand is on the Canadian roster, and skated on the team's third line with Seth Jarvis and Brayden Point in practice. Marchand's presence should lead to an interesting reaction from the fans at the Bell Centre. He isn't particularly liked in Montreal for obvious reasons and gets peppered with boos whenever the Bruins come to town. He's not sure if that will change just because he's wearing a Canada sweater.

"They might cheer for the team, but doesn't mean they're cheering for me," Marchand said Monday. "It will be great. I think that's the great thing about Canada is when you're cheering for Team Canada everybody comes together and rallies behind that. It will be short-lived, but I'll enjoy it while it last."

Brad Marchand of Canada speaks with his teammates at practice during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Boston top-line forward Elias Lindholm will also be in action during the tournament for Sweden. He skated on the team's fourth line in practice, and will play Marchand -- his linemate in Boston -- on Wednesday night.

There will be some locals in the 4 Nations Face-Off too. North Chelmsford's Jack Eichel and Norwood's Noah Hanifin -- both members of the Vegas Golden Knights -- will lace up their skates for the United States. Eichel and Hanifin got to play on the TD Garden ice in the college days for Boston University and Boston College, respectively. Boxford native and Boston College alum Chris Kreider -- who has played all 13 of his NHL seasons with the New York Rangers -- is also on the US roster.

Check out the full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off here.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is also the GM of Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off, while former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is on Jon Cooper's staff for the Canadians.