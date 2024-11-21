2004 Boston Red Sox ring and World Series trophy owned by Larry Lucchino featured in upcoming auction

Larry Lucchino always "made it happen" with Boston Red Sox and Worcester Red Sox

BOSTON – More than 200 pieces of sports memorabilia owned by Larry Lucchino, including a 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series trophy and championship ring, are going up for auction with all proceeds benefitting charity.

Lucchino is the former president and CEO of the Red Sox. He died in April at the age of 78.

Under the Red Sox ownership group that included Lucchino, the Red Sox won World Series titles in 2004, 2007, and 2013 before he stepped down in 2015. He later played a major role in the Pawtucket Red Sox moving to Worcester.

Larry Lucchino auction

Frank Lucchino, Larry's brother, is selling dozens of iconic items during an auction that lasts from November 23 to December 4.

Headlining the collection is Lucchino's 2004 Red Sox World Series ring, a Tiffany & Co. Commissioner Trophy from 2004, a third base bag used during the clinching game of that curse breaking championship series, and two seats from Fenway Park that were originally installed in 1934.

The 2004 ring is estimated to be worth $50,000 to $75,000 while the trophy is valued around $60,000. The third base bag is estimated around $30,000.

Proceeds will go to The Lucchino Family Foundation, with money being distributed to charities throughout New England.

In addition to items from Lucchino's tenure with the Red Sox, the auction will also feature his 1983 Redskins NFC Championship ring, 1983 Baltimore Orioles World Series ring, and a 1998 San Diego Padres National League Champions ring.

Larry Lucchino's charity work

Lucchino helped found the Red Sox Foundation during his time in Boston. The foundation has raised over $120 million for communities around the region.

The Red Sox Foundation has also raised over $167 million for cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"My brother, Larry, embodied the spirit of generosity. In his honor, The Lucchino Family Foundation was established to continue his legacy of giving. I am proud to say that all proceeds from this auction will benefit The Lucchino Family Foundation, ensuring that his commitment to supporting worthy charities throughout New England lives on," Frank Lucchino said in a statement.