Larry Lucchino remembered for commitment to Dana-Farber, Jimmy Fund Clinic

BOSTON - Hearts are heavy at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy Fund after the death of former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino.

Melany Duval is Sr. V.P and Chief Philanthropy Officer there. "This is a really profound moment of sadness and gratitude," Duval said.

"Tireless leadership and advocacy"

She says the impact Larry Lucchino had on the cancer community is hard to measure. "He has been deeply committed to what he called the people's charity for decades through his tireless leadership and advocacy and commitment to the patients and families at Dana-Farber," Duval said.

Lucchino raised millions of dollars through the Mission Possible Campaign and Dana-Farber Campaign. At the same time bringing hope and healing to patients.

"He always had the patients at Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund Clinic at the center of everything he did," Duval said.

Larry was the Jimmy Fund chairman and he also publicly shared how grateful of the care he received at Dana-Farber as a patient in his battle with cancer. But what he enjoyed most was interacting with the young people.

"He got so much joy out of visiting the Jimmy Fund clinic and connecting with patients. He loved hosting the kids at the ballpark and especially in those on field moments and experiences that they otherwise might not have had," Duval said.

Mary Beth McMahon of Special Olympics Massachusetts has known Lucchino for more than 24 years through his involvement with Special Olympics where he served on the international board of directors from 2009 to 2018. "He always picked up the phone and advised me. I will always be grateful. But we had a lot of laughs together he put this mission and our athletes first," McMahon said.