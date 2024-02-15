After 100th victory, Joe Mazzulla credits Celtics players for allowing him to be himself

BOSTON -- There may not be one standard prototype for an NBA head coach. Still, since taking over in Boston just before the start of last season, Joe Mazzulla has certainly stood out as unique.

While Mazzulla's personality and philosophies have perplexed some observers, the 35-year-old has delivered results. And on Wednesday night, he earned the 100th victory of his head coaching career.

In doing so, Mazzulla became the fourth-fastest coach in NBA history to earn win No. 100, doing so in 137 games. Only Steve Kerr, Tom Thibodeau, Avery Johnson got their 100th wins in fewer games coached, while John Kundla also earned his 100th coaching win in 137 games way back in the day, from 1948-50. (Mazzulla's .730 winning percentage is currently the best in NBA history, better than Phil Jackson's .704 mark. Jackson, of course, coached 1,503 more games than Mazzulla has coached.)

After the victory -- a lopsided 136-86 blowout of the Nets -- Mazzulla acknowledged the milestone while sharing the credit with the players.

"I told the guys I think it's something to be proud of, something to be grateful for. And it's just a testament to the people you have around you," Mazzulla said. "And so I think in a business where individual success is highly talked about on a nightly basis -- like, you know, the box scores and stuff like that -- to have a group of people that you can share in your success with is important. ... And it really starts with the players. And I always tell them I can't be who I am if they don't let me. And I appreciate that."

Whether Mazzulla was referring to his eccentric personality or his specific coaching points, the coach made clear that he doesn't take his position for granted.

"It's a gift in coaching. You can always be in a situation to where you don't have empowerment or you don't have guys that allow you to be yourself. And it's an important gift that the players give me, and they give it to each other," he said. "I think that's important for us to continue to grow in, so I'm grateful for that."