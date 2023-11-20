Mass to open emergency shelter for migrant families at State Transportation Building

Mass to open emergency shelter at State Transportation Building for migrant families

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey's office has announced a plan to temporarily house migrant families in the State Transportation Building at 10 Park Plaza.

Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice says that the building will provide a "safe and warm place to sleep at night" for 25 migrant families if there is not a shelter immediately available.

The state will be provide cots and "limited amenities" for families staying in the building.

Families must be eligible for Emergency Assistance, and assessed at a state intake site.

The emergency shelter is expected to operate for two weeks, until another option is made available.

Mass Shelters at Capacity

Governor Maura Healey announced that the state only had the space to house 7,500 families, and that they were nearing capacity. A waitlist was established for families looking to come into the state, and receive emergency housing.

Migrants arrived to Camp Curtis Guild in Reading on November 13 for the first work authorization clinic. The state hopes the clinic will help ease strain on the shelters, by assisting 1,000 people a week.

Migrant families have also been staying at Boston Logan Airport for the last three months, well before the shelters hit capacity. State officials emphasized that Logan is "not an appropriate place to house people." They estimate that 20-25 migrants are coming into Logan everyday.

Lawmakers are considering establishing Hynes Convention Center as another overflow site for waitlisted families.