Watch CBS News
Local News

Migrants attend work authorization clinic in Reading

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Migrants arrive at Camp Curtis Guild in Reading for work authorization clinic
Migrants arrive at Camp Curtis Guild in Reading for work authorization clinic 00:32

READING - Dozens of buses filled with migrants arrived at Camp Curtis Guild in Reading on Monday for the first work authorization clinic.

The clinics, set up by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and the Department of Homeland Security, will help support migrants in finding a job and moving their families into more stable housing.

Approximately 250 to 300 shelter residents are expected to be assisted per day with a goal of 1,000 people this week. 

Individuals will also have access to other services including a vaccination clinic, and assistance enrolling their children in daycares or local schools. 

Last week, Massachusetts reached its shelter capacity of 7,500, meaning migrants and homeless people are now being put on a wait list. Gov. Healey says helping migrants get jobs faster will ease some of the burden on the shelter system.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 6:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.