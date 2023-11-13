Migrants attend work authorization clinic in Reading

Migrants arrive at Camp Curtis Guild in Reading for work authorization clinic

READING - Dozens of buses filled with migrants arrived at Camp Curtis Guild in Reading on Monday for the first work authorization clinic.

The clinics, set up by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and the Department of Homeland Security, will help support migrants in finding a job and moving their families into more stable housing.

Approximately 250 to 300 shelter residents are expected to be assisted per day with a goal of 1,000 people this week.

Individuals will also have access to other services including a vaccination clinic, and assistance enrolling their children in daycares or local schools.

Last week, Massachusetts reached its shelter capacity of 7,500, meaning migrants and homeless people are now being put on a wait list. Gov. Healey says helping migrants get jobs faster will ease some of the burden on the shelter system.