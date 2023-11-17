Boston's Logan Airport "not an appropriate place" for migrants to stay, Massport says

Logan Airport "not an appropriate place" for migrants to stay, Massport leader says

BOSTON - Logan Airport is seeing about 20 to 25 migrant travelers arrive every day in Massachusetts, the head of Massport confirmed Friday morning.

"They're paying passengers. They come in off airplanes from all different regions," Massport interim CEO Ed Freni said while taking questions at a news conference about holiday travel.

Logan is often the first stop for migrants from Haiti and Latin American countries stepping into the emergency shelter crisis in Massachusetts. The Legislature this week failed to agree on a spending bill that would've pumped $250 million into the state's shelter system.

Freni said Massachusetts State Police and airport staff have been taking migrants and their families to welcome centers and the Department of Transitional Assistance.

"When they come to Logan we meet them and we try to assist with them, but we have to emphasize that Logan is not an appropriate place to house people," Freni said. "We will continue to work with our partners in government for other solutions in the future."

Massachusetts emergency shelters at capacity

The system recently hit a cap put in place by Gov. Maura Healey of 7,500 homeless and migrant families, forcing new arrivals onto a waitlist. Lawmakers have considered setting up one or more "overflow" shelter sites for families that get waitlisted.

House Speaker Ron Mariano said last week that one option being weighed is the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. He said it remains to be seen if Hynes would be sufficient or if "multiple" locations would be needed across the state.

A new work authorization clinic at Camp Curtis Guild in Reading began serving migrants at Monday and is expected to help 250 to 300 shelter residents per day. Healey says helping migrants find work quickly will ease the burden on the shelter system.