Boston's Hynes Convention Center could serve as overflow site for waitlisted Massachusetts migrants

BOSTON - With the Massachusetts emergency shelter system about to hit its limit, lawmakers are considering establishing one or more "overflow" sites for waitlisted migrant families.

House Speaker Ron Mariano said Wednesday that one location being looked at is the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

"Where are these people going to go? Where do they spend the night when they come in here?" he said. "This is an attempt to make sure that we have a site that we can count on for these folks who are over the limit."

The number of families in emergency shelters in the state stands at 7,488. That's just 12 short of the limit that was expected to be hit Wednesday or Thursday.

Gov. Maura Healey announced in October that the state does not have the resources to serve more than 7,500 families. Healey's shelter cap has been challenged in court, but a judge sided with the governor earlier this month.

The House is looking to fulfill Healey's request of a $250 million boost to the shelter system. Fifty million would go toward the proposed overflow shelter site, while $75 million would be designated for school district costs.