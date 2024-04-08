Watch Live: 2024 solar eclipse begins to darken U.S. skies

Watch Live: 2024 solar eclipse begins to darken U.S. skiesget the free app
The sky will darken for millions in the U.S. on Monday as the 2024 total solar eclipse arrives and works its way across a swath of the country.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow that blocks out the light from the sun. The sun will appear to vanish behind the moon for minutes at a time as the eclipse travels along its "path of totality," starting on Mexico's Pacific Coast and moving northeast through more than a dozen states, from Texas to Maine, and into eastern Canada.
More than 31 million people live along the path of totality, and many more are flying or driving to witness the April 8 spectacle in person. Outside the path of totality, the rest of the continental U.S. will get to see a partial eclipse (if skies are clear) as the moon blocks a portion of the sun. It will be decades before the next total solar eclipse appears in the U.S.
Live coverage from CBS News will bring a front-row view of the eclipse to your TV, phone or laptop.
Countdown to the total solar eclipse
The eclipse first appears in the U.S. as a partial eclipse at 12:06 p.m. CDT at the Texas border near Eagle Pass, and progresses towards totality as the moon hides more of the sun. The total solar eclipse begins there at about 1:27 p.m. CDT.
Here's how long until the total solar eclipse hits its first peak in the U.S.:
Watch live eclipse coverage from New York
Parts of New York state are in the eclipse's path of totality. New York City will see a partial eclipse, with the moon covering about 90% of the sun's light.
Watch live coverage from CBS New York in the video player below.
Biden: "Enjoy the eclipse. But play it safe."
The White House posted a short video of President Biden donning his eclipse glasses and encouraging Americans to enjoy the view. "But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear," the message said.
Though Mr. Biden didn't mention it, his video prompted comparisons to a famous photo of then-President Trump standing on the same White House balcony during the 2017 eclipse and briefly looking up without protective glasses.
Doctors say eclipse glasses are crucial to protect your eyes from sun damage.
Check your eclipse glasses: Illinois Health Department warning of recall
The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to check their eclipse glasses after a recall.
The recalled glasses were sold through Amazon as "Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs)."
The recalled glasses are labeled as "EN ISO 12312-1:2022." Proper eclipse safety glasses should carry the ISO designation of 12312-2.
Watch live coverage from Texas as the solar eclipse arrives
Texas is the first state in the U.S. where the eclipse is making its appearance. The partial eclipse has begun, and totality is expected to arrive over Eagle Pass, along the U.S.-Mexico border, at 1:27 p.m. CDT (2:27 p.m. EDT).
Watch live coverage from CBS Texas in the video player below.
How to safely watch the total solar eclipse
Millions of people across the U.S. are excited to see the eclipse, but it's important to do so safely. Looking at the sun — even when it's partially covered like during an eclipse — can cause eye damage.
There is no safe dose of solar ultraviolet rays or infrared radiation, says Dr. Yehia Hashad, an ophthalmologist, retinal specialist and the chief medical officer at eye health company Bausch + Lomb.
Special glasses are needed for protection during eclipse viewing; regular sunglasses aren't enough, even if you stack more than one pair. A pinhole viewer is another safe viewing option.
Eye problems caused by looking at the eclipse without special glasses may not be apparent immediately, sometimes appearing one to a few days following the event. It could affect just one or both eyes. And while some will regain normal visual function, sometimes the damage is permanent.
What time will the eclipse reach peak totality?
Peak viewing time will depend on your location. The total solar eclipse will emerge over the South Pacific Ocean on Monday morning before reaching North America at about 10:57 a.m. PT, beginning in parts of Mexico.
The path of totality — where onlookers can witness the moon fully blocking the sun (through eclipse viewing glasses for safety, of course) — then crosses over the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas, arriving at Eagle Pass at 12:10 p.m. CT.
It completes its journey across the U.S. at about 4:40 p.m. ET, passing over Caribou, Maine, and into Canada.
Here is a look at the expected times in 13 cities along the path of totality:
What are the different types of solar eclipses?
While the April 8 eclipse will be a total solar eclipse, there are actually several types of solar eclipses. They occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, either partially or totally blocking the sun's light along its path..
During the April 8 total solar eclipse, the moon will completely block the light of the sun across parts of the U.S., allowing people in the "path of totality" — the center of the moon's shadow — to experience a total eclipse.
The sun will have a crescent shape as the moon begins to cover it, then the sky will get dimmer as the moon covers more and more of the sun, until it eventually covers the full sun during several minutes of totality. During totality, viewers may see a corona, the outermost part of the sun's atmosphere.
An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth when it is either at or near its farthest point from Earth, according to NASA. With the moon so far away, it won't completely cover the sun. During this type of eclipse, the moon will appear as a dark disk on top of the sun, with a bright ring around it.
A partial solar eclipse happens when the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly aligned as the moon passes between the sun and Earth, NASA explains. Only part of the sun is covered by the moon during this type of eclipse, giving it a crescent shape.
How many people live in the path of the eclipse?
An estimated 31.6 million people live in the path of totality for the April 8 eclipse. An additional 150 million people are within 200 miles of the path of totality, according to NASA, and millions more will be able to see a partial eclipse.
That's more than were in the path of the last one to cross the U.S., in 2017.
"This eclipse, in particular, is I think set to be even more spectacular," astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz told CBS Chicago.
"Totality will actually last almost a full two minutes longer in some places" compared to last time, she said.
Will the weather be clear for eclipse viewing today?
Cloud cover and storms may interfere with eclipse viewing in Texas, where volatile weather is expected. For Dallas and Austin, "it's a tough go," says CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn, while San Antonio will have "some of the worst weather of all."
But farther north and east, better conditions are expected, giving many in the Midwest and Northeast a good chance to see the eclipse. Some clouds may move in and out over Missouri, Indiana and into western New York, says The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore.
Quinn has more details on the forecast in the video below.
How to know if your eclipse glasses are safe
The only glasses that should be used to look at a partially eclipsed sun are eclipse glasses that meet an international standard, ISO 12312-2, according to the American Optometric Association.
Don't use sunglasses, smoked glass, an unfiltered telescope and magnifiers or polarized filters as a way to view the eclipse. Looking at an eclipse without proper protection can cause eye damage.
Real eclipse glasses will have a notation about the international standard somewhere on their body, to verify that they reduce visible sunlight to a safe level, and block ultraviolet and infrared radiation.
Before buying, make sure the glasses are advertised as meeting this standard. And beware, there are many fakes on the market.
How to make solar eclipse glasses, cereal box viewers and pinhole projectors to watch the eclipse safely
While solar eclipse glasses are available for sale, there are several safe alternatives you can make or find at home to help you enjoy the eclipse, experts say.
If you have access, you can use No. 14 welder's glasses or aluminized mylar plastic sheets. You can also make a homemade pinhole projector using a piece of paper or create an eclipse viewer from a cereal box. Here are instructions.
Eye protection during the eclipse is important to prevent eye damage. Don't use normal sunglasses — they do not offer enough protection.
How to watch the total solar eclipse
- What: 2024 total solar eclipse
- Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
- Time: Eclipse begins at 12:10 p.m. CDT in Texas and ends at 4:40 p.m. EDT in Maine
Totality begins at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Texas (2:27 pm. EDT)
- Location: Across the U.S.
- Live coverage: A CBS News special, "Total Eclipse of the Heartland," airs from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS stations and streaming live on CBSNews.com, Paramount+, and the free CBS News app,
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device