Watch CBS News

Eclipse reaches totality over Arkansas, Illinois

Dozens of couples were married in a mass ceremony in Arkansas before the solar eclipse reached totality above them. Norah O'Donnell and Tony Dokoupil anchored CBS News' special coverage as the total eclipse passed over Arkansas and Illinois.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.