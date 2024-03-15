When and where can I watch the total solar eclipse in North Texas?

Here's what you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Here's what you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Here's what you need to know about the total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is on its way to North Texas.

The total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun, according to NASA. If you're located in the path of totality, the sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk.

This will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2044.

WHEN IS THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

Monday, April 8, 2024. The eclipse begins in North Texas at 12:23 p.m. and ends at 3:02 p.m.

WHEN CAN I SEE THE ECLIPSE IN FORT WORTH?

According to NASA, the total solar eclipse begins in Fort Worth at 1:40 p.m. and ends at 1:43 p.m.

WHEN CAN I SEE THE ECLIPSE IN DALLAS?

According to NASA, the total solar eclipse begins in Dallas at 1:40 p.m. and ends at 1:44 p.m.

WHERE CAN I GET ECLIPSE GLASSES?

NASA advises to avoid making your own glasses! It's important to wear eclipse glasses or use a solar filter when looking at the eclipse to protect your eyes.

You can purchase approved eclipse glasses on Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot and Walmart.

UT Arlington is selling the glasses for $4 for pick-up only.

NASA notes that the sun will be very bright during the eclipse. If you are watching an entire eclipse, you could be in direct sunlight for hours. Remember to wear sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing to prevent skin damage.

WILL MY SCHOOL BE CLOSED DURING THE ECLIPSE?

Most schools won't be closed during the eclipse, except for Ennis ISD, Waxahachie ISD, Greenville ISD and Corsicana ISD, which will close their doors for the day.

Several other school districts throughout central Texas, where the eclipse can be viewed in its totality, have also announced closures for the day.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE ECLIPSE?

If you're located in the path of totality, then all you really have to do is step outside your house and look up!

Many North Texas cities and organizations are offering viewing parties. That includes:

Downtown Dallas will be celebrating the eclipse all weekend with events that kick off April 5, leading up to an eclipse watch party on April 8.

The City of Grapevine is hosting a VIP viewing party in downtown Grapevine. Check out more info here.

UT Arlington is hosting several events and watch parties leading up to and during the eclipse. You can check out the events here.

The Dallas Arboretum is hosting a watch party for the eclipse. Individual tickets are sold out, but group tickets are still available for those who want to experience the event together. You can get yours here.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is hosting a watch party, although it's already sold out. However leading up to the eclipse, the museum donated thousands of solar eclipse glasses to local schools.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and Fort Worth Botanic Garden are offering eclipse viewing areas and educational activities for patrons from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out more info here.