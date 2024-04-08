Watch CBS News

Watch: Total solar eclipse seen in Indianapolis

Around 50,000 people gathered in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to experience the total solar eclipse. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell and Tony Dokoupil could see other planets in the solar system during the celestial event.
