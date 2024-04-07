Watch CBS News
Eclipse watchers pour into Carbondale as Southern Illinois welcomes 200,000

By Albert Ramon, Marie Saavedra

/ CBS Chicago

CARBONDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- As families and eclipse watchers arrived in Carbondale, Illinois, ahead of Monday's eclipse, there was plenty to see and do. 

Southern Illinois is expecting to play host to about 200,000 people pouring in from all over to be there at totality. The city welcomed them with a block party featuring bands, food and drink on Sunday evening once the rain moved out. 

Another big draw was an Astronomy, Science and Technology Expo on Southern Illinois University's campus, where people could pick up their eclipse glasses, play around with science, and buy those important 2024 eclipse souvenirs. 

Three brothers, two who live in Chicagoland and the third in Carbondale, were together to witness the eclipse in 2017. They came together to witness it again this time. 

"Everybody talks about it being a miracle," said Scott Mitchner. "It is kind of a miracle. And it's a very amazing thing to see. And that first time, I know I'll never forget that. And I'm looking forward to a second time." 

That togetherness was a major theme in Carbondale--getting to see something so awe-inspiring with friends and family. 

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 11:29 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

