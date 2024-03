Fake eclipse glasses are hitting the market. Here's how to check if yours are safe to use. On April 8, people in parts of the U.S. will be able to witness a total eclipse, while others will see a partial eclipse. To view it, you must wear proper eyewear, but experts are warning that fakes that won't protect your eyes properly are hitting the market. Danya Bacchus visited a legitimate manufacturer and has tips on how to make sure your glasses are safe.