Boston Marathon 2024 real-time updates

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

Massachusetts native and "Survivor" contestant to run Boston Marathon

Massachusetts native and "Survivor" contestant to run Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon spectators asked to stay alert to help keep the 2024 race safe

Boston Marathon spectators asked to stay alert to help keep the 2024 race safe

Boston Marathon 2024 road closures to know for today's race

Boston Marathon 2024 road closures to know for today's race

How to use Boston Marathon runner tracker to follow athletes along today's race

How to use Boston Marathon runner tracker to follow athletes along today's race

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On