Boston Marathon 2024 real-time updates

BOSTON – Monday marks the running of the 2024 Boston Marathon, a signature event on Patriots' Day that is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators to Massachusetts. You can follow along for live updates and complete coverage.
Runners will make their way through the 26.2-mile course through Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before eventually finishing on Boylston Street in Boston in front of cheering crowds.
Marking 100 years since starting line moved
The 2024 Boston Marathon marks 100 years since the starting line moved from Ashland to Hopkinton.
WBZ-TV's Levan Reid gave a look at how Hopkinton is marking the occasion.
How to track a runner
There are several ways you can track a runner during this year's Boston Marathon.
You can follow updates on the B.A.A. app, website, or social media.
You'll also be able to use those methods to get complete results.
Boston Marathon 2024 start times
- Military March 6:00 a.m. ET
- Men's Wheelchair 9:02 a.m. ET
- Women's Wheelchair 9:05 a.m. ET
- Handcycles & Duos 9:30 a.m. ET
- Professional Men 9:37 a.m. ET
- Professional Women 9:47 a.m. ET
- Para Athletics Division 9:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 1 10:00 a.m. ET
- Wave 2 10:25 a.m. ET
- Wave 3 10:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 4 11:15 a.m. ET
Road closures and traffic delays
There will be a lengthy list of road closures and traffic impacts due to the Boston Marathon.
You can find all of them here, including additional MBTA impacts.
What you can't bring to the Boston Marathon
According to the B.A.A., here are items are not allowed along the Boston Marathon course:
- Backpacks or other over-the-shoulder handbags
- Packages or other bulky items that are larger than 12x12x6 inches
- Fireworks or other flammable liquids
- Props such as sporting equipment, flagpoles, or other hard objects
- Suitcases of any kind
- Coolers, regardless of style
- Large blankets like comforters and sleeping bags
- Some containers such as glass, cans, or anything that carries more than one liter of liquid
- Costumes, including those that cover your face
- Weapons including guns, knives and pepper spray