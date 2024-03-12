Rob Gronkowski to serve as grand marshal for 2024 Boston Marathon

BOSTON - This year's Marathon Monday will feature the one and only Gronk. The B.A.A. announced Tuesday that Rob Gronkowski will serve as the grand marshal of the 2024 Boston Marathon.

The former New England Patriots tight end and four-time Super Bowl champ is the recipient of the B.A.A.'s Patriots' Award, presented to someone who is "patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational, and fosters goodwill and sportsmanship."

"Having him also serve as Grand Marshal on race day will bring a lot of added joy and excitement for the thousands of spectators who will be lining the streets from Hopkinton to Boston," B.A.A. director of development Nicole Juri said in a statement.

Rob Gronkowski honored for community impact

The B.A.A. praised Gronkowski's impact in the community off the gridiron. His Gronk Nation Youth Foundation has donated $1.2 million toward a new playground bearing his name on the Charles River Esplanade.

The final design for "Gronk Playground" was revealed last fall and it's set to open in 2025.

"Giving back has always been a priority in my life," Gronkowski said in a statement. "When I first got to New England, Mr. Kraft and the Patriots Foundation ingrained in the team the importance of giving back to the community that gives back to us ... My family and I are honored to be able to give kids an awesome new space to play in the city."

Gronk to deliver marathon trophy

As part of his grand marshal duties, Gronkowski will tour the marathon course from Hopkinton to Boston and deliver the trophy to the finish line ahead of the athletes on race day.

The Boston Marathon is set for Patriots Day, April 15. Last year's grand marshal and Patriots' Award recipient was Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.