Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Marathon bombing victims honored on One Boston Day

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Boston Marathon bombing victims honored with wreath-laying ceremony along finish line on One Boston
Boston Marathon bombing victims honored with wreath-laying ceremony along finish line on One Boston 00:48

BOSTON - The victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing were honored with a wreath-laying ceremony along the finish line on Monday for One Boston Day.

Families of the victims were joined by Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu on Boylston Street.

Three people were killed when the bombs went off near the finish line in 2013. Eight-year-old Martin Richard, Lindzi Lu, and Krystle Campbell died that day. 

onebostonday.jpg
Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds. (WBZ-TV)

Four days after the bombing, Officer Sean Collier was killed during the manhunt for the suspects. In 2014, Officer Dennis Simmonds died from injuries he suffered a year earlier during a confrontation with the bombers.

What is One Boston Day?

One Boston Day is a day meant to honor the victims by volunteering and completing acts of kindness.  

Several events were hosted over the weekend to honor the victims, including a community clean-up. A blood drive will be held Monday until 3:30 p.m. in Kenmore.

People are encouraged to share their acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 11:15 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.