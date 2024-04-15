Boston Marathon bombing victims honored on One Boston Day

Boston Marathon bombing victims honored with wreath-laying ceremony along finish line on One Boston

BOSTON - The victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing were honored with a wreath-laying ceremony along the finish line on Monday for One Boston Day.

Families of the victims were joined by Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu on Boylston Street.

Three people were killed when the bombs went off near the finish line in 2013. Eight-year-old Martin Richard, Lindzi Lu, and Krystle Campbell died that day.

Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds. (WBZ-TV)

Four days after the bombing, Officer Sean Collier was killed during the manhunt for the suspects. In 2014, Officer Dennis Simmonds died from injuries he suffered a year earlier during a confrontation with the bombers.

What is One Boston Day?

One Boston Day is a day meant to honor the victims by volunteering and completing acts of kindness.

Several events were hosted over the weekend to honor the victims, including a community clean-up. A blood drive will be held Monday until 3:30 p.m. in Kenmore.

People are encouraged to share their acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.