How to use Boston Marathon 2024 runner tracker to follow your athletes along today's race

BOSTON – Thousands of runners will take to the Boston Marathon course on Patriots' Day, while hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the streets from Hopkinton to Boston. Many more will be following runners on the 26.2-mile course from home as well.

Monday marks the 128th running of the Boston Marathon. The first open wave will take off from the starting line in Hopkinton at 10 a.m.

If you're looking to track your favorite runners on Marathon Monday, there are several ways to follow their progress.

How to track Boston Marathon runners with the app

The best way to follow runners along the course is the B.A.A. Racing App.

The app is available in both the App Store and on Google Play.

According to the B.A.A. website, the app includes live tracking, social media integration, and interactive course maps. In addition, the app allows you to keep track of runners' fundraising totals.

How to track Boston Marathon runners online

The B.A.A. website also features a tracking section.

You can sign up to get updates on runners at various mile markers.

The website will also allow you to search by runner to find their progress as well as finish information after the race is completed.

Additional ways to track Boston Marathon runners

The B.A.A. encourages people to follow the Boston Marathon's various social media accounts throughout Marathon Monday for pertinent updates.

The Boston Marathon has accounts on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X, the social media account previously known as Twitter.