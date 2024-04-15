Here are the notable runners who finished the 2024 Boston Marathon

What it's like to run the Boston Marathon for Team Hoyt

BOSTON - Over 30,000 people were registered to run the Boston Marathon this year, and there were a few familiar faces you may have recognized in the mix.

One person you might've seen was Rob Gronkowski who was this year's Boston Marathon grand marshal. Gronk got runners excited at the starting line in Hopkinton before heading to the finish line for photos. But he did not run the marathon.

Zdeno Chara

Former Boston Bruins NHL player Zdeno Chara (R) and Becca Pizzi (L) poses with their medals after completing the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The former Bruins player from Slovakia played for the Bruins for 14 seasons and helped the hockey team win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

He finished the 2024 Boston Marathon in 3:30:52. He was running for the Hoyt Foundation and raised over $25,000 for the charity. He also ran the 2023 marathon.

Meb Keflezighi

Meb Keflezighi of the United States poses for pictures after completing the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Eritrean-born American won the 2014 Boston Marathon, becoming the first American man to win the race since 1983. He won the silver medal in the marathon at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He wore a bib with the number 2014 in honor of his win.

He finished the 2024 Boston Marathon in 3:08:58. He was running for the MEB Foundation and raised $26,200 for the charity.

Des Linden



Des Linden makes her way to the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on April 17, 2023. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Desiree (Des) Linden was the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years in 2018. She represented the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro, She has run the Boston Marathon 11 times.

She finished the 2024 Boston Marathon in 2:28:27.

Amby Burfoot

Amby Burfoot is an American journalist and the winner of the 1968 Boston Marathon. He was also the editor-in-chief of the magazine Runner's World and has written several books about running.

He wore a bib with the number 1968 in honor of his win. He finished the marathon in 4:59:58.

Chris Tanaka

Chris Tanaka is a morning anchor for WBZ. He has worked at the station since 2022. He is an Emmy award-winning journalist.

He raised over $10,500 for the Hoyt Foundation and finished the race in 4:44:56.

Nicolas Kiefer

Nicolas Kiefer defeats Allessio Di Mauro in the second round of the 2005 Wimbledon Championships on June 22, 2005. Cynthia Lum

The former professional tennis player from Germany. He was ranked number four in men's tennis in the world in 2000 and won a silver medal in men's doubles at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He finished the marathon in 3:59:25.

Chris Nikic

Chris Nikic from the United States poses after the press conference ahead of the 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon on September 21, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. / Getty Images

Chris Nikic is a triathlete and the first and only person with Down syndrome to complete an Iron Man. He has also run all six World Marathon Majors.

He finished the 2024 Boston Marathon in 6:31:33.

Victoria Roche

Victoria Roche is the daughter of WBZ's Dan Roche.

She finished in 4:43:30.

Matt Wilpers

Matt Wilpers is a Peloton instructor from New York City. He has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram.

He finished the marathon in 3:01:22.

Davis Clarke

Davis Clarke is an influencer with around 629,000 Instagram followers. He posts inspirational videos about his day and is also the Capital Management Manager of Citizen's in Boston.

He finished the marathon in 2:56:06.

Charlie Davis

"Survivor" contestant Charlie Davis CBS Boston

The Manchester-by-the-Sea native was a contestant on the newest season of "Survivor," where he competed on the island of Fiji.

He finished the marathon in 4:49:16. He was running for Casa Myrna Vasquez and raised over $11,000 for the charity.

Henry Richard

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jane Richard, center, walks with her father Bill, left, mother Denise, right, and brother Henry, second from right, after a pre-game ceremony in honor of Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer / AP

Henry Richard is the brother of Martin Richard, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Martin was the youngest victim of the bombings at eight-years-old. Henry also ran in the 2022 and 2023 Boston Marathons.

He finished in 5:17:11.

Troy Hoyt

Troy Hoyt is the grandson of Dick Hoyt and nephew of Rick Hoyt, who ran the marathon together 32 times. Troy has run the 2021, 2022, 2023, and now the 2024 Boston Marathon for his family's foundation, Team Hoyt.

He finished in 4:18:18. He raised over $6,500 for The Hoyt Foundation this year.

Dave McGillivray



, Race Director of the B.A.A. Boston Marathon, looks on during the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon on July 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Adam Glanzman/ Getty Images for Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Dave McGillivray is the race director of the Boston Marathon and has run the race over 50 times. He has completed several athletic feats, including the World Marathon Challenge, where he completed seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

He finished the Boston Marathon in 5:30:51.

Shane Sager

Harmonica player Shane Sager and Sting perform the never before heard version of "Brand New Day" on New Years Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2018 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sting

Shane Sager is a musician and harmonica player for Sting.

He raised over $24,500 for Massachusetts General Hospital and finished the marathon in 4:08:08.