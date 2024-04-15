Top American finishers from the 2024 Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon men's, women's and wheelchair winners and more top stories

BOSTON - While American runners and wheelchair competitors did not take any of the top spots in this year's four major Boston Marathon races, there were some strong showings from Team USA.

Top American men's finishers in the Boston Marathon

CJ Albertson was the fastest American man running the marathon, finishing seventh with a time of 2:09:53. The Fresno, California native made a name for himself in Boston back in 2021 when he got off to a fast start and held the lead all by himself until Heartbreak Hill.

Fastest American Men's Professional Runners

7. CJ Albertson 2:09:53

14. Elkanah Kibet 2:12:32

15. Ryan Eiler 2:14:22

In the men's wheelchair division, Daniel Romanchuk from Illinois came in second. The 25-year-old who was born with spina bifida won Boston in 2019 and 2022.

Fastest American Men's Wheelchair Competitors

2. Daniel Romanchuk 1:20:37

7. Aaron Pike 1:28:35

12. Evan Correll 1:30:31

Top American women's finishers in the Boston Marathon

For the women, Emma Bates was the fastest American for a second straight year. 2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden was 16th.

Fastest American Women's Professional Runners

12. Emma Bates 2:27:14

15. Sarah Hall 2:27:58

16. Des Linden 2:28:27

For the women's wheelchair competitors, Michelle Wheeler was the top finishing American.

Fastest American Women's Wheelchair Competitors

8. Michelle Wheeler 1:45:59

9. Jenna Fesemyer 1:46:21

11. Emelia Perry 1:47:48