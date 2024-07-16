This steam cleaner with more than 32,000 five-star ratings is 41% off for Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and so far, the deals are pretty impressive. One of our favorite home deals so far is this discount on the PurSteam 10-in-1 steam mop, which happens to be one of our favorite steam cleaners. Steam cleaners are popular for the way they they clean and sanitize countertops, upholstery and more -- without the use of cleaning solutions.

The PurSteam 10-in-1 steam mop has been on sale on and off leading up to Prime Day, so we've got a feeling that it may go back to full price for good once the sales event ends.

PurSteam 10-in-1 steam mop: Save 41%

This versatile cleaning tool can clean many different types of surfaces, including hardwood floors, sealed stone and tile floors, carpets, mirrors and windows, upholstery and even your clothes when using the handheld configuration. The steam takes about 30 seconds to heat up, can reach temperatures of 212 degrees and can clean continuously for 25 minutes (when using the maximum setting).

The 10-in-1 refers to the number of attachments you get, which allows you to effectively clean various parts of your home, even nooks and crannies such as grout. The double brush is specifically designed for grout, while the included squeegee works great on shower doors. The scape tool helps get off stubborn grime, such as that found on cooktops. Use the included garment cloth to steam clean your couch, bed frame, clothes and more, and the angled nozzle to clean window sills.

The PurSteam 10-in-1 steam mop has a 4.2-star rating out of more than 51,000 reviews on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "I bought this for my mom, who is very particular about her cleaning products and appliances. Let me tell you, she absolutely LOVES this. She told me it cleans the floors better than anything she has ever used, and showed me the pad after using it (quite dirty, which was shocking, considering how clean her house always is). She told me this was a game changer for her and talks about it frequently. She is 82 years old and reports that it is very easy to use."