These top PS5 deals of Black Friday 2023 are already live

The PlayStation 5 gamers in your life have plenty of reasons to get excited this holiday season. The best PS5 Black Friday deals are out in full force right now. That means no waiting until the last minute to find the perfect gift for the PS5 fans on your gift list this year. You can fill up your cart with gaming favorites right now.

One of our favorite Black Friday PS5 deals includes a PS5 gaming essential. As of Nov. 8, you can get a PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller in midnight black at Walmart for just $49, which is $20 off its usual price of $69. It's an absolute essential for any PS5 user, and a great stocking stuffer.

Black Friday PlayStation 5 Deals

There will be PlayStation 5 consoles available on Black Friday, but you should expect to see them available as bundle deals, where you get a game along with your purchase. Many will be discounted in such a way that it's nearly like getting a game for free as a bonus. If things go as they often have during the holidays, that means a variety of different titles will be up for grabs, including new and recently released games as well as bestsellers.

There probably won't be many individual console deals. If you prefer not to buy a bundle, you can consider purchasing a second-hand or refurbished system. However, finding a PS5 for less than the regular price is currently challenging. But you'll discover numerous deals on games, controllers, headsets and other accessories, and we'll be sharing them with you from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Bundle, Walmart, 15% off

If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

As of Nov. 8, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Walmart for 15% off, which makes it just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559, so at that price it's essentially like getting a brand new game for free. You can't beat that kind of deal.

'Elden Ring,' Amazon, 33% off

Discover a rotten world filled with fascinating lore, bloodthirsty enemies, and ever-encroaching darkness in this 4.7-star rated adventure.

This action RPG offers dozens of hours of adventure as you fight across the Lands Between, meant for fans of the "Dark Souls" video game series. It's a challenging title to be sure, but one that's well worth exploring.

This FromSoftware favorite is on sale for $40 at Amazon, which is $20 down from its typical price of $40. That's a savings of 33% and one of the cheaper prices it's gone for on PS5.

"Resident Evil Village," Amazon, 33% off

"Resident Evil Village" is the eighth entry in the long-running survival horror series. It follows Ethan Winters as he goes on a mission to rescue his missing daughter in a dangerous Eastern European village.

Little does he know that when he gets there he'll be faced with a swath of bloodthirsty enemies as he tries to figure out the secret behind his daughter and her captor.

It's down to just $20 at Amazon right now, which is $40 off its normal price of $60. It's a visceral, exciting action game that "Resident Evil" fans will want to snap up at this price, especially at nearly 70% off, and how much replay value there is here.

'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition,' Amazon, 39% off

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" is one of developer Insomniac Games' biggest adventures yet, with two adventures in one.

It includes both the expansive "Spider-Man Remastered" as well as an entire adventure featuring Miles Morales as the new Spidey himself. Web sling all around New York City and string up the bad guys in this explosive comic book adventure.

With "Spider-Man 2" out in the world, now's a good time to see how everything began. The game is 39% off, making it just $43 from its usual price of $70. For two games in one, it's well worth the price.

'Street Fighter 6,' Amazon, 25% off

Get your fight on with "Street Fighter 6," the souped-up brawler that just made its debut earlier this summer.

It's jam-packed with plenty of characters to fight with and customize as well as a complete adventure with a story mode to play through. It's your own, custom fighting story with everything you love from the previous "Street Fighter" games.

You can step into the arena for an affordable $45, which is 25% off the game's normal price of $60. For a complete set of fighters to grapple, tons of costumes and challenges, online play and much more, that's an excellent price and the lowest price we've seen in a few weeks.

'Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1,' Amazon, 20% off

Experience the beginning of the "Metal Gear Solid" series, from its rebirth on the PlayStation through PlayStation 3. It's a must-have for fans of the series, as well as newcomers to the "Metal Gear" franchise.

It comes with the original PlayStation entry "Metal Gear Solid," and the PlayStation 2 games "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" and "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater."

This newly-released collection is the lowest price it's been in 30 days at just $48, which is 20% off its normal price of $60.

'Riders Republic,' Amazon, 74% off

'Riders Republic' offers something for just about everyone. Compete in this extreme sports game where you can play against 50 players all at once in a massive playground that includes hills, arenas and everything in between.

Customize your character and show off your skills as you bike, ski, skate and make your way down these huge arenas and fight to the finish.

You can do all this for just $16, which is a massive 74% off the game's normal price of $60. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen the game go for this year.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Midnight Black, Walmart, 33% off

All console owners, from Nintendo Switch to PlayStation 5, need an extra controller sometimes. Maybe the main one is broken, or out of battery. It's always good to have a spare.

You can get that spare controller for less during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The midnight black option of the PS5 DualSense wireless controller is up for grabs for 33% off. That makes it just $49, which is a fantastic price.

This sale price is only for the midnight black colorway right now, but it's a little more exotic than plain white, which is what we generally see available at a discount. It's the best way to enjoy PS5 games, and it connects via Bluetooth for true wireless gaming.

With its hardy shell, haptic feedback, and lengthy battery life, it's an excellent choice for any PS5 gamer, especially as the official models aren't always on sale or discounted. Given that Xbox has made the move toward requiring official accessories, it's a good idea to stock up in case Sony decides the same.

Logitech G535, Amazon, 39% off

Every PS5 gamer needs a headset, whether it's for chatting with the team or enjoying games and media without disturbing others. The Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Headset is a great option, especially since it works with more than just PS5 consoles -- it also supports PS4 and PC.

It offers 33 hours of battery life and up to 12 feet of wireless connectivity. It's also super light, with plug and play options, on-ear controls, and 40 mm drivers as well as comfortable ear cups.

It's on sale for just $79, which is 39% off its normal price of $130. That's a great price for a true wireless headset that can also be used across several different devices. A headset from Logitech under $100 for PS5 is a catch indeed.

