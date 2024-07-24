Our list of the best TVs in 2024 includes one for under $450

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Roku

Shopping for a new TV can get confusing. There are so many brands, screen sizes, screen types, resolutions and features. Our in-house experts have done the testing and research to narrow your options to our seven top TV picks for 2024. We recommend a 65-inch TV for an average size living room or bedroom, or a 75-inch (or larger) screen if you want a real centerpiece for a home theater.

For even more options when it comes to choosing the best TVs, check out our coverage of the best 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 8K TVs. We've also put together a hands-on review of Samsung's Frame TV, which offers some unique features we think are well worth exploring.

What is the best TV in 2024?

Keep in mind, all of the smart TVs in this roundup come in a variety of sizes, so you can choose the one that best fits your living space.

Best TV overall: Sony Bravia XR Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV

Amazon

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,337 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, RS-232C, Optical, LAN, eARC | Other Key Features: Superior AI upscaling, auto HDR tone mapping, special features for Sony PlayStation 5 gamers, Netflix calibrated mode, IMAX certified

This model is part of Sony's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, so you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the 2023 version of the XR A95L. It takes advantage of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to deliver bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. And we like the advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. Plus, GoogleTV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks.

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design that draws your eyes directly to the screen, where billions of colors come together to form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower-resolution content with the most detail possible. Like all OLED TVs, this one does a nice job minimizing unwanted glare and reflections. We think this is a premium quality TV with an OLED display that's worth every penny.

Best budget TV: Roku Select Series 65" smart TV

Amazon

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: RokuTV | Max. Brightness: 400 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 3x HDMI, 1x HDMI eARC, USB Type-C, composite, cable/antenna, ethernet, optical | Other Key Features: Dolby Audio support, headphone jack built into the remote, free Roku Channel programming included, works with AirPlay, Alexa and Google Home

This budget-friendly smart TV relies on a basic LED display. It offers 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Because it runs using the RokuTV OS, the TV supports all of the video streaming channels, networks and services you subscribe to. Plus, you get unlimited access to the free Roku Channel, which offers live and on-demand programming, including classic TV shows, movies and special interest programming.

We would not recommend this as the primary TV in your home, it's a low-cost option for a bed room or guest room. One of the smaller sizes could also be a nice addition to your kitchen.

The Select is Roku's lowest-end smart TV. It provides really good color accuracy. The maximum brightness of the TV is also just 400 nits, so to enjoy the best picture, you'll want your viewing space to be as dimly lit as possible. And with just a 60Hz refresh rate, the TV does an okay job showcasing action-oriented content, but don't expect it to be as fluid as what you'd see from a higher-end TV.

Priced just over $400 for a 65-inch TV, however, the Roku Select smart TV is very affordable. It provides good value for the money, as long as your expectations are in check, considering this is an entry-level TV.

Best value TV: Roku Pro Series 65" smart TV

Amazon

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: RokuTV | Max. Brightness: Approx. 1,600 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x HDMI eARC, 1x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C, 1x cable/antenna, optical | Other Key Features: Mini-LED full array local dimming, Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition) included

Roku is known for offering streaming devices that can connect to virtually any TV. But Roku also has its own lineup of smart TVs. For the best picture quality, sound and overall performance from a Roku smart TV, we recommend one of the TVs from the 2024 Roku Pro Series.

These are 4K resolution smart TVs with a QLED display that provides razor-sharp detail. Combine this with the TV's 120Hz refresh rate, and watching high-action movies or sports is an absolute pleasure. You also get support for Dolby Vision IQ. This provides enhanced detail and more vibrant color to the picture, while Dolby Atmos provides robust spatial audio for more immersive listening.

The TV comes with a Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition). You can control the TV using this intuitive remote, as well as voice commands, or the Roku app running on your smartphone or tablet. For a private listening experience, it's easy to pair your Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to this Roku Pro Series TV.

Check out our hands-on review of the 65-inch version of this popular TV. It's chock full of impressive technology and is available at an affordable price. Don't just take our word for it, the TV has earned a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon.

Best general-purpose TV: Hisense Class U8 Series mini-LED 4K Google TV

Amazon

Display type: Mini-LED (QLED) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,500 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, DHR10, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos sound, Filmmaker mode, Google Assistant, voice remote

If you don't want to pay top dollar for the most cutting-edge tech, here's our pick for you.

Using GoogleTV as its operating system, the 2023 version of the Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED TV offers impressive brightness (up to 1,500 nits), so the picture displayed on the screen will look sharp -- even in a well-lit room. Combine this with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you can expect any action to look smooth.

To enhance the picture, this TV takes advantage of 1,300 local dimming zones that allows for better backlight control and enhanced HDR support. Don't worry if what you're watching is being presented in 1080p (or lower) resolution. The Hisense U8 Series TV uses AI upscaling to bring that content to as close to 4K as possible. When it comes to finding what to watch, the TV's voice control makes things easy. And at the same time, you can use voice commands to control other smart gear.

If you're a gamer, this Hisense TV has the built-in mode that boosts the display's refresh rate up to 144Hz to ensure smooth animations with a quick response time. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support enhance what you're viewing (and hearing), while the GoogleTV OS provides easy access to all popular streaming options.

Best OLED TV for a living room or bedroom: LG Class OLED Evo C4 Series

LG

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: WebOS 24 | Max. Brightness: 3,000 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 3x USB 2.0, 1x Digital Audio, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: Uses LG a9 AI-based upscaling to 4K, FreeSync and G-Sync support, Access to free LG channels, Dolby Atmos audio,

The C4 Series TVs are LG's flagship OLED models for 2024. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as a director intended.

Not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution, but the TV has you covered there, too. Take full advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling, which boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real-time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate, via LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

Best 8K TV: Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C

Samsung

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: Up to 4,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG| Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 3x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, impressive AI-based upscaling, two speakers plus built in subwoofer, Alexa and Google Assistant support, multi-view capabilities

You're probably wondering: What could you possibly do with an 8K resolution TV when there's basically zero native 8K programming out there? Yes, this QLED television from Samsung is somewhat ahead of its time. But, thanks to AI upscaling, it will take 4K resolution content and do a really nice job upscaling it to near-8K quality. You'll see more detail than ever before when watching your favorite shows, movies or sporting events.

To experience the 8K resolution, you will need to pay a hefty premium. This TV is not cheap. Like many other Samsung TV models, however, it offers decent quality built in speakers and a subwoofer, so even without a soundbar or surround sound system, the audio sounds really good. However, since you're investing in such a high-end TV, we strongly recommend connecting a good quality speaker system, so you can really experience the Dolby Atmos sound when watching compatible content.

What sets this 8K resolution TV apart from 4K models is that it offers 7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution featuring 100% color volume, thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot and Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ technology. And no matter where someone is sitting within the room, they'll see a clear picture, even from an angle. If you're an early adopter, and you have the budget to invest in an 8K TV, the 2023 version of the Samsung 65-inch Neo 8K QN900C Series 9 offers a viewing experience that very few competitors can rival.

Available sizes: 65-inch ($3,800), 75-inch ($4,800), 85-inch ($5,300)

Best TV that displays art and more: Samsung's Frame

Samsung

Display type: QLED (non-reflective matte finish) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 670 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB | Other Key Features: AI upscaling, bezel style/color options, Art mode, Dolby Atmos support, Samsung Game Hub, support for multiple digital assistants

Samsung's 2024 Frame TV offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition. The TV uses a thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. So when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, the Frame uses a non-glare matte finish and is Pantone validated for color accuracy. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to a thin (just 1-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall –- yet uses its QLED display to showcase 4K-resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than 1 billion colors.

The Frame has become the most popular TV among our readers. You can choose from six bezel colors and styles, so it will nicely fit in with your most decor, offering a sophisticated and contemporary appearance. Additional bezel designs are offered by third parties and sold through Amazon. If, like many of our readers, you're intrigued by what the Frame has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV.

How to choose a new TV in 2024

The best TVs these days offer 4K (or higher) resolution, take advantage of HDR (High Dynamic Range), plus offer a 120Hz refresh rate. We also recommend seeking out smart TV functionality that features an easy-to-navigate interface and well-known operating system.

Plenty of HDMI 2.1 ports and at least one or two USB ports that are conveniently located on the TV, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, will all serve you well. As for the display type, OLED screens are very popular right now, but you can find some great options that offer QLED, LED, Mini-LED, or LCD screens.

We're also fans of voice remotes that allow you to control your smart TV and other gear using voice commands. Ultimately audio quality is also important, but to get the best audio experience from any HDTV, we highly recommend connecting an optional soundbar or surround sound system.

To learn all about the latest tech, read in-depth product reviews and find the best deals, be sure to stay up to date on all of our latest tech coverage.