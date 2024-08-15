This unique cookware set with detachable handles is 42% off on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pots and pans can take up a lot of space in your kitchen, which can quickly become inconvenient for those who don't have adequate storage. If you're one of those people with a small kitchen and only so much room in your cabinets to spare, we've found a solution. The Carote 11-piece cookware set is perfect for space-strapped home cooks, as it comes with detachable handles. They can also safely nest together and some items in the set double as storage containers that you can store in your fridge.

We also like this cookware set for college kids heading back to school this fall.

Right now, this versatile cookware set 42% off for a limited time on Amazon, saving shoppers $50 off their purchase. Tap the button below to score this deal ASAP, or read on to learn more about why we think Carote's cookware is so unique.

Save 42% on the Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set with detachable handles

As a food writer who has covered cookware extensively, including nonstick, cast iron and stainless steel, I can say that detachable handles are game changers, especially for those who can't afford to give up precious space in their cabinets and drawers. If you're finding it hard to store your cooking essentials around the handles of your pots and pans, get this Carote set.

You get two handles with this set, which are about 7.5 inches long and easily snap into place onto the pots and pans. There are two pots, including two and three quarts saucepans, and three pans, including an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan as well as a 10-inch saute pan. These sizes are pretty standard and will allow you to cook a variety of dishes, ranging from scrambled eggs for one to stir fries for two.

Another standout attribute is the set's 7-inch and 8-inch silicone storage lids, which allow the saucepans and 8-inch frying pan to double as food storage containers that you can put in your fridge. The set also comes with two traditional lids for cooking: one 8-inch and one 10-inch.

These pots and pans are compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and can be put in the oven and dishwasher. Just like all nonstick pans, the brand recommends you use gentle dish soap and nonabrasive sponges when cleaning to avoid damage. You should also refrain from using metal utensils, as that can easily scratch the pan.

The Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love being able to take the handle off for easy storage. All cookware should be made this way! The extra lids are great, too. I can cook and store in the same pot!"

Another customer said, "My initial interest in this product was how much less storage space is needed for it. I love the removable handles and how the pots and pans nest inside each other. My daughter and I have found this set easy to cook with and super easy to clean because of its non-stick surface. Highly recommended!"