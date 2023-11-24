WJZ's panel of sports experts pick the winner of the Ravens-Chargers game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens travel well. The team is 4-and-1 in road games this season and they're favored by three and a half points to beat the Chargers.

WJZ's panel of experts has put together a few predictions for the outcome of Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium.

WJZ reporter Alex Glaze said that the Sunday square-off "is a great opportunity for this Raven's offense a Chargers defense that is one of the worst in the NFL."

"This is going to be a great opportunity for the Ravens' offense to figure out what life looks like without Mark Andrews at tight end," Glaze said. "I think the Ravens get the win and I think they win big: 38-17."

Steve Huber, the host of Huber in the Morning, which airs on 100.7 The Bay, noted that Mark Andrews may be injured but Lamar Jackson has got plenty of weapons."

"I think the Ravens' offense rolls through the Chargers faster than I roll out of an airplane to get to an In-N-Out Burger every time I go to Los Angeles. I think the Ravens double-double the Charges this week and put up a score of 28-14, Ravens."

WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter said he expects the Ravens to win 27-21 as "a little Thanksgiving treat" for their fans.

But former wide receiver Qadry Ismail has a higher-number prediction. He thinks that the Ravens will win the game 35-31.

"The Los Angeles Chargers have their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert who is sensational and slings the ball all over the field," Ismail said. "It's going to be a big test for the Ravens' defense."