Tight end Isaiah Likely steps in for injured Andrews as Ravens prepare to play Chargers

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens will have Thanksgiving Day off but will be traveling on Friday as they head out West to play the Los Angeles Chargers.

The birds have the best record in the AFC as they enter week 12 coming off a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday.

It was a win that cost them one of their best players: Mark Andrews.

Andrews probably won't play football again this year after he undergoes ankle surgery.

But, as they say, the show goes on and Isaiah Likely is the "next man up" among Ravens tight ends.

It's up to him to help fill the void of Andrews' absence.

Likely is more than capable of that feat. He showed great promise as a rookie last year, starting two games and scoring three touchdowns.

He has had nine catches total this season. Still, he embraces more responsibility with his teammate down.

"I tell everybody that Mark [Andrews] is like that big brother role in that aspect, and he's done a fantastic job helping me day in and day out," Likely said. "[He's helped me with] run blocking pass, route running, pass blocking, everything and just giving me everything—[being] a voice of wisdom with everything I do. So, having him still be able to talk to me even after his injury definitely was heartwarming."

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey practiced today. He's coming back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the last game.

Also, offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley was at practice after returning from his knee injury.

The Ravens will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday night.