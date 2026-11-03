What to bring when voting in Maryland: ID rules, ballots and polling place tips

Most registered voters in Maryland do not need to show identification to vote, but bringing a driver's license or another accepted form of ID may be helpful.

Anyone registering to vote or updating their address at the polls should bring proof of current residence.

Voters may bring printed sample ballots, voter guides or personal notes to help them remember their choices.

Cellphones are permitted, but their use inside polling places is subject to restrictions. Children under 18 may accompany voters as long as they do not disrupt voting.

Voters should also be aware of Maryland's rules on electioneering near polling places. Campaign clothing, buttons and other political materials may be subject to restrictions, so voters should check the state's current guidance before wearing or displaying campaign materials at a polling place.

You can find where to vote here.

What to do when you get to your polling site

When voters arrive at their polling place, they should check in with an election judge and follow the instructions provided.

Depending on the voting equipment at the location, voters may receive a paper ballot or use a ballot-marking device. For a paper ballot, voters fill in the oval next to their selections, review their choices and follow the instructions for submitting the ballot.

At locations that use scanners, voters insert their completed ballots into the scanning device. Election judges are available to answer questions about the voting process.