Dan Cox outlines plans to make Maryland more affordable in bid to unseat Wes Moore

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox says Marylanders are struggling with the rising cost of living, and he is promising to make affordability a priority if elected.

In an interview with CBS News Baltimore, Cox discussed his plans for the state, including property taxes, electric bills, education and rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Cox is seeking to unseat incumbent Gov. Wes Moore. He lost to Moore in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Focus on affordability

Cox says rising costs are making Maryland unaffordable and pushing residents to leave the state.

"I know that we can do better, especially when you're looking at your electric bills, when you're looking at opening up your property tax bills," Cox told CBS News Baltimore reporter Caroline Foreback.

Cox wants to cap increases in the taxable value of homes and eliminate property taxes for homeowners 65 and older.

"It'll improve our rents, it'll improve our mortgages, and it'll improve a drawing of citizens back to Maryland," Cox said.

He also wants to lower vehicle registration fees and temporarily suspend the state's gas tax.

To lower electric bills, Cox proposes bringing more power plants online, expanding nuclear energy and using state energy funds to provide temporary relief.

He also wants to halt new data center development.

"I believe the governor's office has lawful authority to issue a moratorium immediately, and I'll do it on day one," Cox said.

Addressing the $3 billion budget shortfall

With Maryland facing a projected $3 billion budget shortfall next fiscal year, Cox says he would cut wasteful spending and increase oversight of state contracts.

"I will hold the line," Cox said. "I will make sure that your fees are cut and your taxes are not increased. I will fight for you."

Public safety

Cox is calling for greater accountability in Maryland's juvenile justice system. He also wants to address concerns about how the state handles juvenile crime.

Consider adding specific details about his proposals for juvenile justice reform here.

Education

Cox wants to restructure Maryland's Blueprint for Maryland's Future, arguing that its rising costs are unsustainable.

He says he would protect teacher salaries while directing more money into classrooms and expanding tutoring.

Protecting the Chesapeake Bay

Cox wants to help communities modernize aging sewage and stormwater systems to protect the Chesapeake Bay.

"We can do it in a way that's smart, that doesn't crush the farmers, and that also preserves our Bay," Cox said.

Key Bridge rebuild

Cox also wants to speed up reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge by easing permitting restrictions he says are causing delays and taking a more active role in contract negotiations.

He said cooperation with the federal government would be a priority regardless of who is president.

"I have a need. I have an interest in bringing federal money back," Cox said. "We have to have a state-federal partnership."

As Cox makes his case to voters in his bid to unseat Moore, he is asking Marylanders to consider whether their lives have improved under the current administration.

"I would just ask the Maryland people to consider for themselves: Are they better off now than they were four years ago?" Cox said.