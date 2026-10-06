Maryland's Wes Moore won't say if he'd serve full second term as governor

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would not commit to serving the entirety of a second term if reelected in November, leaving questions about his political future as speculation continues over a possible 2028 presidential run.

The exchange came Tuesday during Maryland's only gubernatorial debate between Moore, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Dan Cox.

Moore was asked whether he would commit to serving all four years of a second term if reelected.

"Being the governor of Maryland has been the honor of a lifetime," Moore said. "And I would not be running for reelection if I was not committed to the people of Maryland."

Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood, a debate panelist, pressed Moore for a yes-or-no answer.

"I gave the answer," Moore said. "I am committed to the people of Maryland. That's why I am running for reelection."

Cox then challenged Moore over his response.

"This governor will not look you in the eyes and commit to not running for president," Cox said.

Moore has faced 2028 speculation

There has been ongoing speculation about whether Moore could seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2028.

Moore is Maryland's 63rd governor and the state's first Black governor. He defeated Cox in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller filed for reelection in February 2026.

UMBC poll shows Moore leading Cox

A new University of Maryland, Baltimore County poll of Maryland likely voters shows Moore with a 51% to 24% lead over Cox, with 14% undecided.

The poll surveyed 776 likely voters between Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.