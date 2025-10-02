3 teens arrested in Baltimore in connection with 13 burglaries

Three teens were arrested in connection with 13 burglaries, Baltimore police said Thursday.

Officers said the two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are charged with multiple burglaries and a stolen vehicle.

Teens arrested in Baltimore

On September 26, Regional Auto Theft Taskforce (RATT) officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from West Baltimore the day before. Officers watched the vehicle and saw three teens get in and drive away.

Additional officers arrived and the teens were taken into custody. They were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where they were charged with auto theft, burglary and a handgun violation, police said.

Two of the teens were released on GPS monitoring, and one was detained, officers said.

The 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds have 12 prior arrests combined, according to officers. Those include charges for auto theft, robbery and burglary.

Police are still investigating additional crimes involving the three teens.

Juvenile crime in Baltimore

Baltimore has made some progress in reducing juvenile crime in recent years. As of September 24, youth homicides are down 83% compared to the same timeframe in 2024, according to the mayor's office.

Youth shootings are up 17% so far this year, but have declined 63% from 2023, the mayor's office said.

In June, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called for more accountability in the fight against juvenile crime, just as the former head of Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services — Vincent Schiraldi — resigned.

"True public safety means that you have to have the right combination of accountability for those who break the law, and you need to make sure that you focus on rehabilitation," Moore said.