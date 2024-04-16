Chaos at Towson Town Center prompts police response Sunday evening

BALTIMORE -- Three teenage girls were arrested on Sunday night after a series of incidents inside Towson Town Center, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police responded around 6:03 p.m., arresting a teen after a reported destruction of property.

As closing time approached, officers received calls reporting teens "fighting, congregating, and being disorderly," police said.

Later, around 11:17 p.m., police received a report of a personal robbery that happened earlier in the evening, near York Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police says an investigation into the situation is in its preliminary stages, and that they are not yet certain that it is related to previous calls in the area.

A video that circulated on social media showed what appeared to be dozens of teens running through Macys and other parts of the mall.

One 13 year-old-girl was charged with disorderly conduct. Another 13-year-old girl was charged with trespassing, and a 15-year-old girl was charged with malicious destruction of property.

Police Response

Sunday wasn't the first time chaos has broken out at Towson Town Center.

Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski says "It's unfortunate, it's inappropriate and unacceptable behavior."

The mall ramped up its police presence in January 2023, after police responded to a "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles near Towson mall. Eight arrests were made that night, seven of them juveniles.

Following the incident, Baltimore County Police began enforcing a curfew, requiring parental supervision for those 17 and under after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Our message is to everyone, adults and children. You are welcome here, but we have expectations of appropriate behavior," Olszewski said.

"We continue to work with the Towson Chamber of Commerce and Mall management, along with other stakeholders in Towson, to make sure that we monitor the situation in Towson as it relates to juveniles and these meet-ups that they conduct," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.

Baltimore County's police chief is asking parents to monitor their children, to know where they are going, and who they are with - so they can protect their child from unwanted or violent situations.